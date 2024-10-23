Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVGE traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,485. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

