SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $191.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.56. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

