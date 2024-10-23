SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $191.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.56. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
