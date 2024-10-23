Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 11,127 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Profile



Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

