Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 26,903 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $5,152,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,200,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $80,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,708.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $5,152,486.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,200,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,571 shares of company stock worth $50,126,587. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.03.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

