Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $2,414,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,777.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,954 shares of company stock worth $8,918,668 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

