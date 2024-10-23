Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 84,797 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. Elastic accounts for 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Wedbush raised Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

