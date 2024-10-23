Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

