Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $576.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.