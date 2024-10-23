Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 141,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 61,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Starr Peak Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$20.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.
Starr Peak Mining Company Profile
Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.
