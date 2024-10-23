Stephens Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $114.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

BOKF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

