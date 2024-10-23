Sterling Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 16,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,268. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

