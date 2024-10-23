Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $627.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,119. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $608.89 and its 200 day moving average is $560.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

