Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 8,401 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. 1,244,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.