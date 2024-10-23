Stifel Canada Estimates Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.76.

Shares of ELD opened at C$25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.02. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$13.10 and a 52-week high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock worth $334,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

