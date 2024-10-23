StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
CAPL stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.19.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
