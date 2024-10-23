Stratis Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $6,729.42 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.85 or 0.03887698 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00040189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

