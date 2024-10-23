Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stryker by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,746,000 after purchasing an additional 237,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.15. The stock had a trading volume of 241,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

