Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $684.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

