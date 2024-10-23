Sui Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.42 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Sui has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $646.23 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00002954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

