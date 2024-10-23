Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The stock has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $701.48 and a 200-day moving average of $657.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

