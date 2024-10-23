Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

