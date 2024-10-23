Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 116 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $1,129,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $443,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $398.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.