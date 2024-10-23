Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $1.41 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in UGI by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 523,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

