Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $421,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $17.23 on Wednesday, reaching $297.46. 6,806,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,318. The firm has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.