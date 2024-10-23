TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $10.84. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 4,562,812 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

