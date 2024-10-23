Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.130-5.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.350-19.450 EPS.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $443.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.32. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.15.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

