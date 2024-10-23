Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 277 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

