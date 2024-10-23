Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $109.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

