Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $35,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.