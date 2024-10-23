Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -347.83%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

