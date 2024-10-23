TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $129.65 million and $22.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00040071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,214,297 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,861,400 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

