Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,078.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

