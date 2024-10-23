Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $120.14 billion and $58.84 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,337,937,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,219,543,500 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
