Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.290 EPS.

TXN opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

