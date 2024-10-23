TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 2.5 %

MAR traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,343. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.