TFG Advisers LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSPS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 3,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,686. The firm has a market cap of $425.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.