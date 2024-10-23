TFG Advisers LLC Sells 75 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.35. 2,379,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,735. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

