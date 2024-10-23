TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,339. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

