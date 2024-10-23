TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.609 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFI shares. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI

