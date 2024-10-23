TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.12.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.