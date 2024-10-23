TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.12.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

