TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Down 2.4 %

TFII stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 314,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.96. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $29,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 359.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in TFI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.