The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.99. The company had a trading volume of 219,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.10. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.