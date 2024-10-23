The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.61. 374,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,657. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.58.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

