The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,804. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.58.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.