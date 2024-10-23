The Cigna Group’s (CI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.56. 525,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,390. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.58. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.