The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to “Strong Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

