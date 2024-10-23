The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Price Performance

LEV stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of C$41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.