Thermal Energy International (TMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

Shares of CVE TMG opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Thermal Energy International has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

