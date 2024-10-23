tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.87 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $26.87 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03543062 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $30,762,191.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

