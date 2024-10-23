Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.51 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.51 billion and approximately $135.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00007747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,207.14 or 1.00032352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006541 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00065853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,732,988 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

